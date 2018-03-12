Magic's Aaron Gordon: Could play Tuesday vs. Spurs

Gordon (concussion) went through practice Monday and could return for Tuesday's matchup with the Spurs, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Gordon remains in the NBA's concussion protocol, but the fact that he was able to make it through a full-contact practice is certainly an encouraging sign, especially considering his recent history with concussions. The non-contending Magic will likely exercise caution with Gordon, and a more definitive update on his status should come at shootaround Tuesday. The Arizona product will need to be cleared by an independent physician before getting the green light to play.