The Magic list Gordon (hamstring) as questionable for Monday's Game 4 matchup with the Bucks.

Gordon hasn't suited up for the Magic since Aug. 5, missing the team's final four seeding games and first three games of the postseason as a result. The Magic will presumably check back in Gordon's condition early Monday before ruling him in or out shortly before Monday's 1:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Gary Clark has started at power forward during Gordon's seven-game absence, averaging 7.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.1 blocks in 29.1 minutes per contest.