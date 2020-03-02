Magic's Aaron Gordon: Deemed questionable Monday
Gordon is considered questionable for Monday's tilt with Portland due to inflammation in his right knee.
The issue cropped up after Gordon played 36 minutes in Saturday's loss to San Antonio. The severity of the issue remains unclear, though the team should provide clarification on the matter closer to tipoff.
