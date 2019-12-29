Magic's Aaron Gordon: Done for game
Gordon will not return Saturday against the Bucks due to a sore left Achilles.
Prior to exiting, Gordon tallied five points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes. Wes Iwundu is a candidate to see increased run in place of Gordon on Saturday. Gordon should be considered tentatively questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks.
