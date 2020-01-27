Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-double against the Clippers

Gordon finished with 10 points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 10 boards, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes against the Clippers on Sunday.

Gordon had a double-double against the Clippers despite an off night shooting going up against a tough Clippers team. Gordon still managed to post his third double-double of the month despite his offensive struggles. He'll face the Heat on Monday.