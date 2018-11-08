Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-double in loss to Pistons
Gordon scored 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 103-96 loss to the Pistons.
It's his fourth double-double of the season in 11 games, a strong pace after he recorded 17 in 57 games last season. Gordon's offense has taken a slight step backwards from last season, but he's been even better on the glass so far, averaging a career-high 8.2 boards a game.
