Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-double in loss to Wizards
Gordon scored 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 117-109 loss to the Wizards.
He returned from a one-game absence due to a minor ankle injury looking none the worse for wear, recording his fifth double-double of the season. Gordon's taking fewer shots so far this season, resulting in a slight downturn in his scoring average, but he's also on pace for a career-high 8.2 boards to help make up for it.
