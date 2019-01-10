Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-double in loss
Gordon registered 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, and three assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 106-93 loss to the Jazz.
Gordon posted his 10th double-double of the season, putting him on pace to break last year's career-best record of 17 double-doubles. Gordon is also averaging a career high in assists (3.3).
