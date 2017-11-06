Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-double in Sunday's loss

Gordon scored 18 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 104-88 loss to the Celtics.

It's Gordon's second double-double of the season. The fourth-year forward is blossoming into a star for the Magic, but aside from his 41-point outburst against the Nets on Oct. 24, he hasn't yet put it all together on the offensive end.