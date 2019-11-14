Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-double in win

Gordon scored 18 points (4-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 win over the 76ers.

With Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined for Philly, Gordon and Nik Vucevic both put together strong performances in the Orlando frontcourt. The double-double was Gordon's second of the season in 11 games after he racked up a career-high 19 in 2018-19, and the 24-year-old's overall numbers have taken a slight step back so far from last year.