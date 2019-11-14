Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-double in win
Gordon scored 18 points (4-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 win over the 76ers.
With Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined for Philly, Gordon and Nik Vucevic both put together strong performances in the Orlando frontcourt. The double-double was Gordon's second of the season in 11 games after he racked up a career-high 19 in 2018-19, and the 24-year-old's overall numbers have taken a slight step back so far from last year.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Tops season high with 23 points•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores season-high 21 points•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Fills stat sheet in loss to Atlanta•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Struggles with shot in win•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Struggles mightily from the field•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...