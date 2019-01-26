Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-doubles in loss
Gordon accumulated 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and a block in 38 minutes during Friday's loss to Washington.
Gordon had a solid all-around game, recording his 11th double-double of the season. He's scored at least 20 point in four of his past six games, and appears to have fully moved on from his underwhelming December. The fifth-year forward continues to struggle with consistency, but has gotten better as the season's wore on and is averaging 17.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists over his last 10 games.
