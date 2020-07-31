Gordon recorded 10 points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during Friday's 128-118 win over the Nets.
Gordon only scored 10 points, but he did it with force, getting to the free-throw line for eight attempts. The performance marked Gordon's 20th double-double of the campaign.
