Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-doubles in Saturday's loss

Gordon finished with 20 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and one assist in 32 minutes during Saturday's 116-115 loss to the 76ers.

Gordon overcame a slow start to finish with a nice across the board line in Saturday's narrow loss. Just like last season, Gordon is off to a flying start and owners will be hoping he can keep it up and avoid injury at the same time. Gordon has the ability to rack up the stats on a nightly basis but can be a negative when it comes to field-goal percentage. When all is said and done, Gordon should remain a top 50 player across most formats barring a downward turn like the one he suffered in 2017-18.