Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss
Gordon registered 10 points (4-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 28 minutes during a 118-98 loss to the 76ers on Thursday.
Gordon struggled with his shot in Thursday's blowout loss, but he did manage a double-double in his second game back from injury. He struggled again from downtown, as he is now 3-of-13 from beyond the arc across the last two games. Gordon is still providing solid all-around stats despite the slightly below average shooting.
More News
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...