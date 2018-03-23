Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss

Gordon registered 10 points (4-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 28 minutes during a 118-98 loss to the 76ers on Thursday.

Gordon struggled with his shot in Thursday's blowout loss, but he did manage a double-double in his second game back from injury. He struggled again from downtown, as he is now 3-of-13 from beyond the arc across the last two games. Gordon is still providing solid all-around stats despite the slightly below average shooting.