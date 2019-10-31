Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-doubles in victory
Gordon amassed 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 95-83 victory over New York.
Gordon had his best game of the season Wednesday, helping the Magic to an important victory. Gordon is sitting outside the top-100 for the season, well below where he was drafted in many leagues. This is basically his floor given his recent play and so there is reason to think he can move up with a string of decent performances.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Fills stat sheet in loss to Atlanta•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Struggles with shot in win•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Struggles mightily from the field•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Not listed on injury report•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Exits with jaw injury•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Explodes in preseason win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.