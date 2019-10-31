Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-doubles in victory

Gordon amassed 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 95-83 victory over New York.

Gordon had his best game of the season Wednesday, helping the Magic to an important victory. Gordon is sitting outside the top-100 for the season, well below where he was drafted in many leagues. This is basically his floor given his recent play and so there is reason to think he can move up with a string of decent performances.