Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss
Gordon recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes during a 117-104 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.
Gordon picked up his first double-double since his return from injury in Wednesday's loss. He wasn't able to connect efficiently from beyond the arc or at the free throw line, but he provided an otherwise strong all-around stat line. Gordon has at least one block in four consecutive games, matching his best such stretch of the season.
