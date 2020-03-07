Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-doubles in win

Gordon totaled 15 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 132-118 victory over the Timberwolves.

Gordon recorded his fifth double-double in his last seven games, continuing his strong run of performances. The efficiency was far from ideal but that is nothing new for Gordon who typically offers very little in terms of percentages. Evan Fournier (elbow) looks set to miss up to two weeks and so the Magic are going to need everyone to step up on the offensive end of the floor. While this bodes well for Gordon's shot attempts, it could also emphasize his poor percentages moving forward.