Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-doubles Saturday

Gordon recorded 22 points (9-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in Saturday's 114-112 loss to the Pacers.

Make it three-straight contests in which Gordon has registered a double-double as he seems to be finding a groove as the focal point of the Magic roster. He's been taking a lot more attempts from behind the arc as of late as well, so if he can start converting those at a higher rate, he will be that much harder to guard for other big men in the league.