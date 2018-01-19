Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-doubles Thursday
Gordon registered 17 points (7-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists across 36 minutes in Thursday's 104-103 loss to the Cavaliers.
Despite his woeful shooting from behind the arc, Gordon collected his double-double of the season, getting it done inside the paint on offense and defense. His three steals marked his second-highest such total on the season, as the struggling Cavs made a lot of errors that Gordon capitalized on. Undoubtedly the best big man on the roster right now for the Magic, Gordon will have his chance to play and post double-doubles on a consistent basis.
