Magic's Aaron Gordon: Doubtful for Friday
Gordon (calf) has been downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Gordon looks to now be on track for his third straight absence with a right calf strain, and with the Magic entering a back-to-back set this weekend, his absence could extend to even longer. In Gordon's likely absence, Mario Hezonja would is expected to pick up another start as the Magic continue to utilize a smaller starting five.
