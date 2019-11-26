Play

Magic's Aaron Gordon: Doubtful Wednesday

Gordon (ankle) is being considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against Cleveland, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Gordon has made progress over the last few days, as he was spotted working after Monday's shootaround, and he was also scheduled to go through a workout with different cutting and sprinting drills Tuesday. Even if he's ultimately ruled out Wednesday, a return doesn't seem all that far off.

More News
Our Latest Stories