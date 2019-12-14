Magic's Aaron Gordon: Drops 21 points, four dimes in loss
Gordon put up 21 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six boards and four assists in a loss to the Rockets on Friday.
After scoring 14 points and gathering a season-high 14 boards in a loss to the Lakers on Wednesday, Gordon's rebounding fell back down to earth. It's been an inconsistent season for the 24-year old, hitting the 20-point mark only four times, and only twice in his last 15 outings. Maybe this game will kickstart a string of reliable performances. He'll be a solid play against the surprisingly underwhelming Pelicans on Sunday.
