Magic's Aaron Gordon: Drops 40 points in Wednesday's victory

Gordon totaled 40 points (13-23 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block across 44 minutes during a 121-108 win over the Thunder on Wednesday.

Gordon picked up his second 40-point game this season in a phenomenal all-around effort. The six three-pointers made, 15 boards and four steals all marked season highs. Prior to his last three games, Gordon had been struggling from downtown, as he shot 22.5 percent from three-point land over a seven-game stretch. That has changed, however, as Gordon has gone 12-of-23 from beyond the arc over his last three outings.