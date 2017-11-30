Magic's Aaron Gordon: Drops 40 points in Wednesday's victory
Gordon totaled 40 points (13-23 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block across 44 minutes during a 121-108 win over the Thunder on Wednesday.
Gordon picked up his second 40-point game this season in a phenomenal all-around effort. The six three-pointers made, 15 boards and four steals all marked season highs. Prior to his last three games, Gordon had been struggling from downtown, as he shot 22.5 percent from three-point land over a seven-game stretch. That has changed, however, as Gordon has gone 12-of-23 from beyond the arc over his last three outings.
More News
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.