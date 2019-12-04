Magic's Aaron Gordon: Drops double-double in win

Gordon scored 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT) in Tuesday's win over the Wizards, adding 11 boards and two assists.

Gordon averaged just eight points per game on 2-of-11 shooting in his first two games after returning from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, but this game was a step in the right direction as he was able to find the net a bit more frequently. The 24-year old has a prime opportunity to showcase his skills with Nikola Vucevic out with an ankle injury of his own, but he hasn't exactly made a statement yet. Tonight's game looked a little better, and Gordon will have another opportunity to prove himself in Vucevic's absence in his next game against the Suns.