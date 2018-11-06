Magic's Aaron Gordon: Drops game-high 23 in win over Cavs

Gordon scored 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 102-100 win over the Cavaliers.

He led all scorers on the night while just missing his fourth double-double in 10 games. Gordon's numbers so far are right in line with his breakout 2017-18 performance, and while it might be slightly disappointing that the 23-year-old hasn't built on last season's production, at least he hasn't given back any of his statistical gains.