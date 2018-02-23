Magic's Aaron Gordon: Drops nine points Thursday

Gordon produced nine points (3-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block across 25 minutes in Thursday's 120-113 loss to the Knicks.

Gordon returned from a hip injury Thursday night, and was capped at 25 minutes for the outing. He struggled with his shot, which is expected the first time out after a long layoff, but at least he contributed in other areas, as well as hitting 67 percent from behind the arc. He will continue to get healthier and closer to his season average of 18.4 points per game as time goes on.