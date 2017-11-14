Magic's Aaron Gordon: Ekes out double-double in Monday's loss
Gordon scored 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 110-100 loss to the Warriors.
He just barely squeaked out his third double-double of the season, and the 10 points were actually a season low for Gordon. The 22-year-old continues to enjoy a breakout season, and he's currently on pace for career highs in essentially every major fantasy category.
