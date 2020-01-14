Magic's Aaron Gordon: Excels in return

Gordon (calf) scored 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and added nine rebounds, two assists, and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 114-112 win at Sacramento.

Gordon had missed three of Orlando's last eight games, but he shook off the calf injury and played effectively in his return, converting a three-point play with less than three seconds remaining to give the Magic a road win. While Gordon's offensive numbers have dipped steadily from the prior two campaigns, Jonathan Isaac's likely season-ending knee injury could pave the way for the former to have something of a renaissance over the final three months.