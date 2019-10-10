Magic's Aaron Gordon: Exits with jaw injury

Gordon exited Wednesday's tilt with the Hawks after suffering a jaw contusion.

Gordon suffered the injury, which didn't appear to be overly serious, midway through the second quarter. He finished with five points, two rebounds and an assist in eight minutes of run. Look for an update on his status to come ahead of Friday's game against Boston, but for now, Gordon can be considered a game-time decision.

More News
Our Latest Stories