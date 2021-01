Gordon (hip) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Hornets.

Gordon was held out of Sunday's loss to Charlotte with a sore back and hip, but he's on track to make his return to the lineup on the second night of the back-to-back set. Over his last 10 games, Gordon is averaging 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and 2.3 made three-pointers in 32.3 minutes per game.