Magic's Aaron Gordon: Expected to play Saturday vs.Heat

Gordon is expected to play Saturday against Miami, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Gordon returned from a five-game absence Thursday night to score 14 points with seven rebounds and two assists in a win over the Pistons. Coach Frank Vogel said the forward was dealing with some soreness Friday morning and was limited at practice, but he nonetheless expects Gordon, as well as Evan Fournier (ankle) to be available again Saturday.