Magic's Aaron Gordon: Expected to play Saturday vs.Heat
Gordon is expected to play Saturday against Miami, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Gordon returned from a five-game absence Thursday night to score 14 points with seven rebounds and two assists in a win over the Pistons. Coach Frank Vogel said the forward was dealing with some soreness Friday morning and was limited at practice, but he nonetheless expects Gordon, as well as Evan Fournier (ankle) to be available again Saturday.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Goes for 14 points in return to court•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will play, start Thursday vs. Pistons•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Listed as questionable Thursday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will remain out Tuesday•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...