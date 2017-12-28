Magic's Aaron Gordon: Expected to play Thursday

Gordon (calf) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Pistons, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

After missing the last five games with a calf injury, Gordon appears ready to take the floor, though he'll still have to make it through pregame warmups without incident first. If that does happen as expected, Gordon will immediately jump into the starting lineup, although the Magic haven't provided any more info on his potential workload. Look for a final confirmation just before tip-off, but if Gordon does play as expected, Mario Hezonja would head back to the bench and see a significant decrease in his overall workload.