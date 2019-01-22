Magic's Aaron Gordon: Expected to play Wednesday

Gordon (back) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice and is on track to play in Wednesday's game against the Nets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Gordon is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday, but it looks like he is much closer to probable after going through a full practice without any issues. With Gordon in line to return Wednesday, Jonathan Simmons will likely return to his role off the bench after starting each of the last two games.