Magic's Aaron Gordon: Expected to play
Gordon (back) is in line to play Sunday against the Hawks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Gordon will go through his normal pregame routine before a final decision on his status is made, but he's trending in the right direction.
