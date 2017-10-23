Magic's Aaron Gordon: Expected to return Tuesday
Gordon (ankle) is expected to return to action Tuesday against the Nets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Gordon was held out of Saturday's blowout win over the Cavaliers, but all signs point to a return Tuesday after Gordon put in a full practice Monday morning. Expect Gordon to reclaim his starting spot from rookie Jonathan Isaac, who got the nod at power forward in each of the last two games.
