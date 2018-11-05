Magic's Aaron Gordon: Explodes for 26 points in road upset

Gordon totaled 26 points (11-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt), eight rebounds and one steal across 41 minutes during the Magic's 117-110 win over the Spurs on Sunday.

Gordon spearheaded the road upset for the Magic with his game-high scoring total. The fifth-year forward's production has been a bit hard to trust this season, as he'd also posted single-digit scoring tallies in two of the previous three games. However, Gordon clearly has the upside to break out in similar fashion to Sunday on any given night, and he looms as a perpetual threat for a double-double due to his typically solid work on the boards.