Magic's Aaron Gordon: Explodes for 39 points in loss

Gordon finished with 39 points (14-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-111 loss to the Heat.

In just his second game since returning from a calf injury, Gordon appeared untroubled on his way to a game-high 39 points. He looked to have plenty of spring in his step and the 35 minutes is a good indication that he is pain-free. The Magic looked in control of this game early, however, the Heat found a way to claw their way back and played some great defense down the stretch to seal the victory. Gordon will get a night off before traveling to Brooklyn to face the Nets on New Years Day.