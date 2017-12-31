Magic's Aaron Gordon: Explodes for 39 points in loss
Gordon finished with 39 points (14-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-111 loss to the Heat.
In just his second game since returning from a calf injury, Gordon appeared untroubled on his way to a game-high 39 points. He looked to have plenty of spring in his step and the 35 minutes is a good indication that he is pain-free. The Magic looked in control of this game early, however, the Heat found a way to claw their way back and played some great defense down the stretch to seal the victory. Gordon will get a night off before traveling to Brooklyn to face the Nets on New Years Day.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Expected to play Saturday vs.Heat•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Goes for 14 points in return to court•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will play, start Thursday vs. Pistons•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Listed as questionable Thursday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...