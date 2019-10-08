Magic's Aaron Gordon: Explodes in preseason win

Gordon totaled 25 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during the Magic's 115-91 preseason win over the Pistons on Monday.

Gordon was in midseason form during the big exhibition win, showing off all aspects of his diverse game in the process. The big man had posted a solid 14-point outing over 19 minutes in the exhibition opener versus the Spurs and sets up for another pivotal role in the Magic's offense this season.