Magic's Aaron Gordon: Fills box score in victory

Gordon tallied 22 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-11 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one blocks in 30 minutes during Friday's 128-112 victory over Phoenix.

Gordon led the Magic in scoring with 22 points, while also hitting another two three-pointers. Gordons numbers have been up across the board this season, but perhaps the most impressive part of his game, is the addition of his perimeter shooting. He currently leads the league from this range, and while this will likely not hold, it is another facet of his game that will help him become an elite fantasy asset.