Magic's Aaron Gordon: Fills stat sheet despite loss

Gordon registered 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 loss at Miami.

Gordon failed to reach the 15-point mark for the second straight games but once again provided enough across the board to remain relevant. After a run of several games scoring 20 or more points last month, Gordon has crashed down to earth with three straight contests under the 20-point threshold, but he has averaged 9.0 assists and 7.7.rebounds during that stretch so he remains a must-roster player across all formats even when he's not scoring near his season average of 14.4 points per contest.