Magic's Aaron Gordon: Fills stat sheet in loss to Atlanta
Gordon had 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals during Orlando's 99-103 loss against Atlanta.
Gordon has struggled with his shooting thus far -- he hasn't scored over 10 points and is shooting 33 percent from the field after his first two games. But he has done a solid job filling out the stat sheet, meaning he could have decent value in other categories aside from points. Orlando will visit Toronto on Monday.
