Gordon posted 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes in the Magic's 121-99 loss to the Bucks on Monday.

Gordon fell two assists shy of just his second double-double of the season. Monday marked just the third time this season the Arizona product has gone for 20 or more points and his eight assists were a season-high.