Magic's Aaron Gordon: Flirts with double-double Tuesday
Gordon registered 16 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 93-91 loss to the Magic.
After a season-high 31 points last time out, Gordon put together another nice game Tuesday night, albeit the team still fell just short of a win. His three blocks on the night ties his season-high, and while his efficiency was not great on the night, his ability to be a five-category player makes him a solid asset moving forward.
