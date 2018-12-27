Magic's Aaron Gordon: Flirts with double-double

Gordon recorded 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 42 minutes in Wednesday's 122-120 loss to the Magic.

While this is far from his best outing of the season, it is noteworthy that this type of line is the norm that has come to be expected from Gordon. Over his last ten games, he has averaged 14.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, numbers that aren't eye-popping, but are solid nonetheless. Gordon should continue to be an offensive focal point for the Magic, so if he can get hot and stronger on the glass, Gordon could post larger numbers going forward.