Gordon totaled 17 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during the Magic's 120-118 overtime loss to the Pacers on Friday.

Since his 21-point performance back on January 11, Gordon has gone five straight games without reaching the 20-point plateau. During that stretch, he's struggled to find his shot, shooting only 50 percent from the floor once. While he's struggled scoring, other areas of his game have stepped up. Gordon is averaging 10.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists over his last four outings.