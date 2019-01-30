Magic's Aaron Gordon: Flirts with triple-double
Gordon totaled 16 points (6-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and a block over 37 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.
Gordon delivered his second-highest assist total of the season in Tuesday's loss, handing out seven dimes in a near triple-double effort. He's been a reliable source of points and rebounds this season, and his assists have risen for the fifth consecutive year to a career-high 3.4 per game.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...