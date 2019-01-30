Magic's Aaron Gordon: Flirts with triple-double

Gordon totaled 16 points (6-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and a block over 37 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.

Gordon delivered his second-highest assist total of the season in Tuesday's loss, handing out seven dimes in a near triple-double effort. He's been a reliable source of points and rebounds this season, and his assists have risen for the fifth consecutive year to a career-high 3.4 per game.