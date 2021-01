Gordon (hip/back) played in 26 minutes and recorded only 3 points (1-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists in Tuesday's 121-107 loss to the Kings.

It was a terrible night for Gordon, who saw his streak of double-digit scoring games snapped at 11 and streak of games with multiple turnovers extended to 11. If there was any sort of positivity for Gordon, it's that he's now added at least five rebounds and five assists in eight of 12 games during the month of January.