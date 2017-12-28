Magic's Aaron Gordon: Game-time call Thursday
Gordon (calf) will be a game-time call for Thursday's matchup with the Pistons, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Gordon was already considered questionable for Thursday's contest, but it now looks as if he'll try and go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. Look for another update much closer to tip-off, though if he sits out, Mario Hezonja would be in for extended run, especially considering Jonathon Isaac (ankle) will be sitting out as well. Marreese Speights could pick up some extra run as well.
