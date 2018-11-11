Magic's Aaron Gordon: Game-time call vs. Knicks

Gordon is considered a game-time call for Sunday's matchup with the Knicks due to an ankle injury, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports. "It feels like I don't have a lot of movement in it right now," Gordon said at shootaround. "It feels a little swollen. But I'm going to go back to the hotel, get a little bit more treatment on it and we'll see about tonight."

Gordon sustained the injury in the third quarter of Friday's win over Washington. He was able to play through the injury and score 20 points in 42 minutes of action, but he's still dealing with the residual effects, and the Magic, who are already without Jonathan Isaac (ankle), will wait until closer to game-time to give him a final evaluation.