Magic's Aaron Gordon: Game-time decision Friday
Gordon (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with the Nets, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Gordon said he suffered in the injury in Wednesday's opener against the Heat, but he managed to play through the pain in the second half. Gordon will likely test out the ankle one last time in pregame warmups before a final decision is made, but it appears he is trending in the right direction. Rookie Jonathan Isaac would be in line for extended minutes and a possible start if Gordon is ruled out.
